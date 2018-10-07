Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

One of the big trendy foods of the year, matcha green tea is a super food full of antioxidants, and is thought to help improve metabolism and energy levels. This is in powder form, so you can add it into pretty anything - baked goods, smoothies, lattes, and desserts, just for starters.



Today only, Amazon’s offering a rare deal on a 30g bag of Matcha from Jade Leaf to get you started, with extra savings available if you use Subscribe & Save.