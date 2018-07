Photo: Amazon

One of the big trendy foods of the year, matcha green tea is a super food full of antioxidants, and is thought to help improve metabolism and energy levels. This is in powder form, so you can add it into pretty anything - baked goods, smoothies, lattes, and desserts, just for starters.



For a limited time, Amazon’s offering 25% off a bunch of varieties Jade Leaf, so pick your favorite and stock up! Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.