Dash Delish Compact Stand Mixer | $45 | Amazon



Do you like to cook? Do you like to bake? Do you like to use a spoon to try and fold all of the ingredients into your cake mixes so you’re left with a sore arm after stirring for what feels like an eternity? Go ahead and buy this Dash Delish Compact Stand Mixer, just $45 at Amazon right now, which is $35 down from its usual price. You’ve earned it. This mixer is compact, less then 5 lbs., and its adorable retro design will fit into any kitchen design motif. Plus, it’s great for mixing, making creams, beating together ingredients, whipping, and just about everything in between. Let this mixer do the work and save the physical labor for where it counts — doing everything else in a mad dash while you mix to get dinner out in a semi-timely fashion. Folks are hungry and they’re tired of you trying to get all the lumps out of the gravy with your own puny arm strength. I’m talking about myself, here.