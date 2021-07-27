Mix and Match Three Pairs of Shorts, Shirts, and More at JACHS NY for $69

Summer Pack Sale | JACHS NY | Use Code SPK



Between climate change and the fact that it is currently July, it’s safe to say that summer is here to stay. And to get you into the right outfit for the occasion, JACHS NY is offering a triple-threat deal that’s too good to pass up. For a limited time, you can pick out any three items from this page—including shorts, polos, button-ups, henleys, crewnecks, and more—for $69 using the promo code SPK.



Advertisement

Considering each of these items would ordinarily set you back $79 a piece , this is an unbeatable deal you’ll definitely want to take advantage of while it lasts. Personally, I’d cop a navy floral print since that’s the exact one I got for myself recently. As an avid floral shirt enthusiast (and frequent Dan Flashes shopper), the pattern on this pink number is the perfect level of complicated. And while these shorts might seem simple, they’re accented with tiny hula girls and palm trees designed to bring out the islander inside us all.



If you’re in need of a wardrobe refresh, look no further than JACHS NY’s Summer Pack Sale. But act fast—there’s no telling how long these clothes will be marked down.

