Mitigate Annoying Volume Issues With the Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset, Now Only $50

Corsair HS60 Pro Headset Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Corsair HS60 Pro Headset | $50 | Amazon

I have a problem with my PC headset. Due to the location of the volume wheel, when the wire presses against my desk it can all too easily be pushed up or down, leading to frustrating miscommunications or eardrum blowouts. It’s a crap shoot , really. Corsair’s HS60 headset has the volume dial on the ear cup itself, which makes it so that it won’t get bumped in the middle of a game, and that’s honestly enough for me to pick it up while it’s on sale for $50. But, that’s not all the HS60 offers—there is also some noise cancelling technology you can use to REALLY focus on the game, and the headset works with PC and all gaming consoles. So really, this is an awesome deal!