Missing Your Local Coffee Shop? Bring Your Lattes Home With a $14 Milk Frother

Jordan McMahon
Zulay Milk Frother | $16 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Zulay Milk Frother | $16 | Amazon

Finding a good local coffee shop isn’t always easy, and once you’ve come to rely on coffee to get you through checking your morning Slacks, it’s tough to go without. Quarantining at home has left lots of us missing out on chats with our favorite baristas, and sipping on the drinks they’ve mastered. You might not be able to replicate their high-end setups or intricate latte art, but a milk frother is a good start on replicating the foaminess of your favorite latte. Right now, Zulay’s milk frother is down to $14 on Amazon, and it comes in lots of different colors, so you can pick the one that matches your style or your kitchen.

Apple's Beefiest MacBook Pro Has a New, Speedier GPU Option