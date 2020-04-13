Missed the Pre-Order Deals? You Can Still Play Resident Evil 3 on PC for $42, Exclusive Costumes Included

Resident Evil 3 (PC/Steam) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Resident Evil 3 (PC/Steam) | $42 | CDKeys

If you missed out on the various pre-order deals and bonuses for the Resident Evil 3 remake, it’s not too late to save, at least if you’re on PC. CDKeys has Steam codes for the game going for just $42, and that includes the classic costume DLC for Jill and Carlos that you only get for pre-ordering. Now, while you’re installing, I suggest doing some price research on bulk pampers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis .

