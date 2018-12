Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Let’s face the facts; you don’t need the iPad Pro. The standard 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. (And it works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro model to do so.)

And right now you can get the 32GB model for $270. Sure, it’s $20 more expensive than the Black Friday price but its a decent consolation price.