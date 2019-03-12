Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330. Choose a console, either the neon blue/red or the gray Joy-Cons and a Mario game (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces or Super Mario Party), and Walmart will throw in some sweet pins and a less-sweet, designated guest controller.

If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on.