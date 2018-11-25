Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Note: This deal goes live at midnight ET.

If you missed out on the $299 Mario Kart Nintendo Switch bundle on Black Friday, Walmart’s offering you a decent consolation prize today in the form of the console plus a copy of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom battle for the same price for Cyber Monday.



Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar, Mario + Rabbids is basically XCOM with Nintendo characters, and it’s amazing.