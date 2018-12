Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 headphones set the standard for all other brands to follow when it comes to noise-cancelling technology. And right now you can get a pair for $300.

This price is $30-50 lower than usual, matching its Black Friday pricing.

However, as with all great things, these are not cheap. But it’s hard to argue against this investment, especially around the holiday travel season.