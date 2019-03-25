Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This deal isn’t just smoke and mirrors: $140 for a stainless steel, magnifying mirror from simplehuman is actually a great price, especially considering it has a sensor that automatically illuminates your face as you approach. Plus, it can last for 5 weeks on a single charge and will remain perfectly lit for over 40,000 hours. Just don’t spend too long reflecting on whether to get one for your vanity; this price will likely disappear through the looking glass soon.

