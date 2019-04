Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Would ya look at that! This trifold vanity mirror is just $17 with promo code QULP68WP. And with built-in adjustable brightness LED lights and a touch sensor switch, you’ll be able to see yourself more clearly than ever. Just don’t spend too much time reflecting on this deal; it will be gone soon.