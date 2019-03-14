Photo: Miir

From growlers and howlers to tumblers and camp cups, Miir makes some of our favorite drinkware around, whether you’re hauling it into the backcountry, or sipping from it at home.



Today on Amazon, most of their wares (save for the wine gear) is about 25% off their regular prices (prices vary a bit by color, in some cases), and our readers can save an extra 10% on anything they sell with promo code 10Kinjadeal. We’ll toast to that. A few favorites are below (along with their deal prices), but you can also just head over to Miir’s Amazon storefront and browse from there.

Bonus: Don’t miss out on the Limited Edition designs, which feature great artwork and bold colors.