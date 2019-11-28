MiiR Drinkware is 40% Off, Plus An Extra 10% Off For Our Readers

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

40% Off Plus Extra 10% Off MiiR Drinkware | Amazon | Promo code 10KinjaDeal

It’s easy to see why MiiR is a go-to when it comes to BPA-free drinkware, especially of the travel variety. Smart lids and vacuum insulation mean their fan-favorite camp cups, bottles, and tumblers stay reliable no matter where you bring them or what you fill them with (coffee, beer, wine, whatever).

MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup You might know MiiR for their bikes and bags, but they’re also one of our favorite drinking vessel… Read more

This weekend on Amazon, just about every MiiR product is 40% off its regular price, but Kinja readers can save an additional 10% with promo code 10KinjaDeal. This means the 12-ounce MiiR travel tumbler drops from $24.95 to just $13.47, while the 64-ounce insulated beer growler comes down from $49.95 to $26.97. You’ll find availability across products, sizes, and colors, with only the Pourigami and the coffee canister excluded.

This is the largest discount you’ll find on MiiR items online, so stock up before the deal ends on Monday, Dec. 2.

