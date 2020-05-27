It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Mid-Week Treat From Shopbop With 40% off Select Items

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsShopbop
129
Save
40% off Select styles | Shopbop
40% off Select styles | Shopbop
Photo: Shopbop

40% off Select Styles | Shopbop

Shopbop started as a denim-focused e-commerce platform in 2000 and has since become one of the leading authorities in fashion. Their store is now a comprehensive collection of the best in apparel and accessories all hand-picked to fit the contemporary voice of the company. Today they are giving you 40% off some of those items from top designers.

Advertisement

Are some of the prices crazy even with their deep discounts? Yes, it’s niche. So if you can and want to you will. But that doesn’t take away from some really good deals. This Free People midi dress is now $51, which is 70% off the original price. The Studio 33 J Londono bag is included in today’s sale for $62 and is one of the store’s top sellers. Chunky gold necklaces are still popping as a trend and this Blinker & Eliza one is 30% off.

Free shipping on all orders and this deal runs until the items are sold out. And if you are an Amazon Prime member you can pay with that account.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

These Portable Wireless Speakers Are Only $7 and Need to Be in Your Backyard This Summer

The Best Wireless Mice to Help You Finally Use Your iPad at Your Desk

Tuesday's Best Deals: Marshall Earbuds, Backyard Playsets, Magic Bullet, Craftsman Ratchets and Sockets, and More

The Do's and Don'ts of Jump Starting Your Car