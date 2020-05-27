Mid-Week Treat From Shopbop With 40% off Select Items

40% off Select styles Photo : Shopbop

40% off Select Styles | Shopbop



Shopbop started as a denim-focused e-commerce platform in 2000 and has since become one of the leading authorities in fashion. Their store is now a comprehensive collection of the best in apparel and accessories all hand-picked to fit the contemporary voice of the company. Today they are giving you 40% off some of those items from top designers.

Are some of the prices crazy even with their deep discounts? Yes, it’s niche. S o if you can and want to you will. But that doesn’t take away from some really good deals. This Free People midi dress is now $51, which is 70% off the original price. The Studio 33 J Londono bag is included in today’s sale for $62 and is one of the store’s top sellers. Chunky gold necklaces are still popping as a trend and this Blinker & Eliza one is 30% off.

Free shipping on all orders and this deal runs until the items are sold out. And if you are an Amazon Prime member you can pay with that account.

