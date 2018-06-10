Sony’s PS4 Pro E3 discounts went live a few days ago, and Microsoft has finally followed suit with $50 discounts on a variety of consoles, including the first “official” discount ever on the Xbox One X (though we have seen other savings opportunities on it before). But at least with these deals, you could have the console in your possession as soon as today, if you pick up in store.
- Xbox One X 1TB Console | $449 | Walmart
- Xbox One S 500GB Console - White | $199 | Walmart
- Xbox One S 1TB Sea of Thieves Bundle | $249 | Walmart
- Xbox One S 1TB Rocket League Bundle | $249 | Walmart
- Xbox One S 1TB PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle | $249 | Walmart