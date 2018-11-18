Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Microsoft is a hardware manufacturer now, and a damn decent one at that. Whether you’ve been pining for the laptop-replacing Surface Pro 5 or 6, the iPad-like Surface Go, or the the wonderfully old-school Surface Laptop 2, they’re all on sale for Black Friday, starting now.
- Surface Pro 6 Type Cover Bundle (Core i5, 128GB SSD) | $799 | Microsoft
- Surface Pro 5 Type Cover Bundle (Core m3, 128GB SSD) | $599 | Microsoft
- Surface Laptop 2 | From $999 | Microsoft | Most configurations $300 off
- Surface Go | $349-$449 | Microsoft