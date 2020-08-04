Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Welds Tablet and Laptop Powers, Now Only $600

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) | $600 | Best Buy

Other retailers are selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) with 128GB of storage and Intel’s 10th-generation Core i3 processor for around $800, but Best Buy has it down to $600 in an insane steal today. It’s a full-featured Windows tablet on the go, and you can just slap the included Type Cover on when it’s time to get to work. Here’s everything under the hood for this perfect back-to-school model:

12.3-inch PixelSense display (2736x1824)

Intel Core i3-1005G1, Iris Plus 940 Graphics

128GB SSD, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM

1 USB Type C, 1 USB Type A, MicroSDXC reader, Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio jack

5MP front-facing camera, 8MP rear-facing, 1080p video

WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5

Windows 10 Home

11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches, 1.74 pounds (2.42 pounds with Type Cover)

Give it a stronger look-see over at Best Buy.