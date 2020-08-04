Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Welds Tablet and Laptop Powers, Now Only $600

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) | $600 | Best Buy
Other retailers are selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) with 128GB of storage and Intel’s 10th-generation Core i3 processor for around $800, but Best Buy has it down to $600 in an insane steal today. It’s a full-featured Windows tablet on the go, and you can just slap the included Type Cover on when it’s time to get to work. Here’s everything under the hood for this perfect back-to-school model:
- 12.3-inch PixelSense display (2736x1824)
- Intel Core i3-1005G1, Iris Plus 940 Graphics
- 128GB SSD, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 1 USB Type C, 1 USB Type A, MicroSDXC reader, Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio jack
- 5MP front-facing camera, 8MP rear-facing, 1080p video
- WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5
- Windows 10 Home
- 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches, 1.74 pounds (2.42 pounds with Type Cover)
Give it a stronger look-see over at Best Buy.