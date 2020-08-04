It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Welds Tablet and Laptop Powers, Now Only $600

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) | $600 | Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) | $600 | Best Buy
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) | $600 | Best Buy

Other retailers are selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) with 128GB of storage and Intel’s 10th-generation Core i3 processor for around $800, but Best Buy has it down to $600 in an insane steal today. It’s a full-featured Windows tablet on the go, and you can just slap the included Type Cover on when it’s time to get to work. Here’s everything under the hood for this perfect back-to-school model:

  • 12.3-inch PixelSense display (2736x1824)
  • Intel Core i3-1005G1, Iris Plus 940 Graphics
  • 128GB SSD, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 1 USB Type C, 1 USB Type A, MicroSDXC reader, Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio jack
  • 5MP front-facing camera, 8MP rear-facing, 1080p video
  • WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5
  • Windows 10 Home
  • 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches, 1.74 pounds (2.42 pounds with Type Cover)

Give it a stronger look-see over at Best Buy.

