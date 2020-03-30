Microsoft Surface Book Combines Tablet and Laptop for $500

Microsoft Surface Book 13" w/ Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $500 | Woot

It’s no spring chicken, but Woot is selling the refurbished 2015 Microsoft Surface Book for $500 with a one-year warranty, which sadly doesn’t seem to include a Surface Pen even though Woot shows the mouth-watering combo in its promo images.

Advertisement

The tablet/laptop hybrid has everything it needs to run a smooth Windows 10 Pro installation, with Intel’s dual-core Core i5-6300U and 8GB of RAM running the show. The 13.3” display is sharper than a well-dressed Bill Gates with its 3000 x 2000 resolution, and you’re getting a 256GB solid-state drive as standard to keep everything running nice and fast.