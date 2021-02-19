Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 is Up to $400 off at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5/128GB) | $800 | Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5/256GB) | $900 | Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Core i7/512GB) | $1,600 | Best Buy

If you’re on the hunt for a sleek new Windows laptop, Best Buy is offering the current Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for up to $400 off the list price, depending on model. Each has a slim build and a soft, suede-like Alcantara lining around the keyboard, plus solid speed for your everyday needs.

The base Surface Laptop 3 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD is marked down to $800 right now. Bump up to a 256GB SSD for $900. And if you want to go nuts on the specs, a version with a Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB S SD is $1,600.

Microsoft is also offering bargains on the Surface Pro 7 tablet with Type Cover, as we’ve explored in another post today, plus there are discounts on the affordable Surface Laptop Go and the premium Surface Book 3 laptop too. There are discounts on Xbox games and Xbox gift cards in the three-day Microsoft sale, as well.

