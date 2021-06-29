Microsoft is Giving Out 3 Months of Game Pass Ultimate When You Buy a Backbone iOS Mobile Controller

It's all consuming.
jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Backbone iOS Controller + 3 Months Game Pass | $100 | Microsoft
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. To celebrate it’s launch, Microsoft is making it especially enticing to give it a go by offering the Backbone iOS Mobile Controller bundled with 3 months of their beloved service Game Pass Ultimate. You can now experience an impressive, ever-expanding library of games from Microsoft Studios, Bethesda, and more via remote play. Several mobile gaming controllers have popped up in the past couple years, but the Backbone may just be the very best option for iPhone users as it directly connects via the lightning port and offers its own app for browsing Game Pass games. More details here.

Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech