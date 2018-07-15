Graphic: Shep McAllister

TP-Link just came out with their answer to the mesh networking trend, and you can get three Deco M5 routers for just $177 today with promo code 40PDDECOM5, plus a $2.51 clippable coupon on the page.



With enough combined range to cover a 4,500 square foot home, this a pretty stellar price compared to similar products on the market. I was actually sent a demo unit of the three-pack to try out last year, and while I couldn’t really test the range in my 700 square foot apartment, I found them to be very easy to set up.