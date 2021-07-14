It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Mesa Found a Good Deal for Yousa on Disa $15 Jar Jar Binks Action Figure!

Commemorate the first 50 years of Lucasfilm with your friend, Jar Jar Binks

Graphic: Joe Tilleli
There is a sale right now on a figurine of everyone’s favorite Star Wars hero and secret sith lord, Jar Jar Binks. This figurine is part of the Black Series collection to commemorate 50 years of LucasFilm. Even though Jar Jar hasn’t even been with us for even half that time yet, it somehow feels like its been hundreds and hundreds of years. You can get your 6 inch tall buddy at Best Buy for $15.

