Mesa Found a Good Deal for Yousa on Disa $15 Jar Jar Binks Action Figure!

Jar Jar Binks - The Black Series Figure Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Jar Jar Binks - The Black Series Figure | $15 | Best Buy

There is a sale right now on a figurine of everyone’s favorite Star Wars hero and secret sith lord, Jar Jar Binks. This figurine is part of the Black Series collection to commemorate 50 years of LucasFilm. Even though Jar Jar hasn’t even been with us for even half that time yet, it somehow feels like its been hundreds and hundreds of years. You can get your 6 inch tall buddy at Best Buy for $15.