BioLite FirePit Outdoor Smokeless Fire Pit Grill | $170 via GIZMODO15 | Amazon

We’ve been fans of the BioLite FirePit Outdoor Smokeless Fire Pit Grill since it first hit Kickstarter. It’s easy to transport, minimizes smoke, is see-through for maximum fire viewing, uses wood or charcoal, and doubles as a hibachi grill. (The secret is an advanced circulation system that’s powered by a removable battery pack, which you can plug your phone into, natch.)



If you’ve been wishing for one but couldn’t stand to pay full price, here’s some good news: You can get it for $170 via code GIZMODO15 at Amazon. I’d say this price is smoking hot, but the whole point of the FirePit is that it’s smokeless, so...

