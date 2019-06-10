Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple Magic Mouse 2 (Space Gray) | $86 | Amazon

Once upon a time, Apple’s Space Gray Mac peripherals were only sold alongside the $5,000+ iMac Pro, and purchasers of that computer could get a good chunk of their money back by reselling the accessories on eBay.



Nowadays, you can buy them separately direct from Apple, albeit with a small-ish Space Gray tax, and the Magic Mouse is on sale on Amazon for an all-time low $86, which is “only” $7 more than the MSRP of the white model. That still hurts, but come on, look at the thing. It’s gorgeous.