I bought an absurd amount of Mentos gum on Amazon a few months ago, not because I had any particular affinity for it, but because I just like to have gum in my car, and I had just run out. It turns out it was one of the best Amazon purchases I’ve ever made.



The hard Mentos shell is insanely satisfying to bite through, and the center of the gum gives you a blast of mint strong enough to open up your sinuses. It’s not the longest lasting chewing gum out there, but that’s okay, because it gives me an excuse to chase the dopamine kick from chomping into another piece.

Advertisement

Anyway! A whole bunch of Mentos gum varieties are on sale for 30% off on Amazon right now, so you can try it out for yourself. Just go find your favorite flavor, and note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

My recommendation? A 6-pack of 50-piece Pure Fresh Mint for about $12. These containers go for about $3 each at your local grocery store, so this is a serious discount.