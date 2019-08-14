Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Heavyweight Slim Jean | $48 | Everlane

Hey. Hey, you. Did you know that we love Everlane jeans? If you didn’t, now you do, and today, guys can snag a pair of Heavyweight Slim Jeans in two different washes—Indigo and Dark Indigo—for just $48, thanks to the retailer’s Choose What You Pay section (where Everlane lets you choose which discounted price you want to pay, but like, pick the lowest price, obviously?).



Men’s jeans rarely make an appearance in Choose What You Pay, so you’ll want to snap up these pairs before they sell out. But they’re not the only good things available on sale: Guys can also pick up a Lightweight French Terry Hoodie for just $39, and even some fall-ready Cashmere Crews for only $70.