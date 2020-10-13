Members Exclusively Enjoy Discounts on Several Nat Geo STEM Kits for Prime Day

Nat Geo Mega Crystal Growing Lab Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Learning at home might have opened up new curiosities for both you and your little ones. Getting creative in teaching a tough curriculum has probably been a challenge but a fun one. Nat Geo has lead the way in teaching generations about a myriad of subjects in all areas of culture and science. If you’re a Prime member for the next two days enjoy discounts on several of Nat Geo’s Kits including this Mega Crystal Growing Lab.

Crystals are kind of all the rage in all ages groups and how fun would it be to grow your own. Well, now you can and start your own rock collection. Being able to teach STEM principles while making something pretty is basically a win-win. In this kit, you can grow 5 crystals in r ed, g reen, b lue, p urple, y ellow, and even a glow in the dark one. The crystal seed rocks form in three or four days right in their silicone growing chambers. The four real gemstone specimens come with a learning guide teaching all about formation so everyone knows what to do and how to do it. If you’re looking for a high-quality way to keep the kids in your life interested in an interactive and engaging way these are the sets for the family.

