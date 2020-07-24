It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Melodic Mutt K.K. Slider Is Here to Serenade You About Saving $6 on His Mini Fig

K.K. Slider Mini Figure | $28 | Amazon
I spend most of my Animal Crossing time fishing and running around my island with an ax. But I’m also very dedicated to collecting all of K.K. Slider’s records. Comrade K.K. is my favorite so far. But no need to wait for the most talented good boy to visit your island. Bring him home today, no concert ticket needed. Save $6 on this K.K. mini figure right now.

World of Nintendo has made this sound hound in it’s classic 2.5" format. He comes complete with his trusty guitar and unlike previous versions in their PVC line KK is 100% poseable. Every night is a jam session with this folk fido. The only downside is he can’t gift you those cassette tapes after.

Free shipping for Prime members.

