It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Clothing and Lifestyle

Mellow Out With 50% off Your First Month of Sunday Scaries's CBD Oil Subscription

Jordan McMahon
Graphic: Gabe Carey

50% Off CBD Oil Subscription | Sunday Scaries

Between the generally overwhelming feelings we’ve all got brewing right now, it might be tough to quell that anxiety enough to get through the day or get a good night’s sleep. There’s no perfect remedy, but CBD can be a useful tool in mellowing out when things begin to be too much. If you’re in the market, Sunday Scaries is offering Kinja readers 50 percent off the first month of a CBD oil subscription, bringing the price down to about $28 altogether. All you’ve gotta do is use the code INVSECRET50 at checkout, but be sure to do so before September 15. For your money, you’ll get 500mg of CBD oil, so be sure that’ll be enough to get you through the month before committing.

