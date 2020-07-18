Meh Has Some Instant Coffee That's Infused With Stuff For $17

It's all consuming.
Elizabeth Henges
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
If you want your coffee to do more for you each day, why not give Lean Joe Bean a try? Meh has 24 packs of the instant coffee for just $17, today only. There are two varieties to pick from, as well! You can grab the weight loss coffee, which is supposed to help suppress your appetite, or the superfood coffee, which has things like green tea and MCT oil mixed it. Why not give it a try? Grab a pack before they’re sold out!

