It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Meh Has a Lot of Hand Sanitizer For You to Buy, Because It's Essential Right Now

Elizabeth Henges
Bellapierre Hand Sanitizer (3.3 oz, 24-pack) | $18 | Meh
Bellapierre Hand Sanitizer (10.4 oz, 12-pack) | $28 | Meh
Look, it’s hand sanitizer. Useful in the best of times, downright essential right now, a.k.a the worst of times. Buy some (24-pack small ones and 12-pack big ones). Take it to work. Take it to school. Do the bare minimum to stay safe during this insane time. Wear a mask while you’re at it.

The packs are only available until the end of the day or sell out. They’ll probably sell out, so don’t delay.

