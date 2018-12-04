Graphic: Shep McAllister

Massdrop, land of a thousand mechanical keyboard deals, has a particularly good offer available on the Gamdias Hermes M3 right now. You can grab the keyboard for just $59 (albeit not shipping until early January), compared to $95 elsewhere.



The Hermes M3 features brown mechanical switches, onboard profile storage, and full RGB backlighting; all the key features you’d want are here. It also eschews the number pad for a more compact, borderless design, and its low profile keycaps are a nice reprieve from traditional mechanical boards, without going full chiclet like a laptop.