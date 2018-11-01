LEGO Speed Champion Cars | $12 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s Speed Champions car sets aren’t as accurate as die cast models, but they’re a lot more fun to build, and a lot cheaper too. Normally $15 per car, Walmart’s marking a bunch down to $12. Will you get a McLaren? A ‘68 Mustang? A...Ford Fiesta? Why not buy them all?