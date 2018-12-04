Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

One way to dissuade children from climbing all over your furniture is to offer an acceptable alternative. Coming up blank on what that would even look like? Amazon has some massive kids’ furnishings and games on sale today that are designed to be played with, scaled, walked over, and generally abused in typical kid fashion.



(Some of them also look like they’d make decent napping spots for perpetually tired parents, if you happen to know any.)

