Maybe This Dark Souls Board Game Won't Drive Me Crazy Like the Real Game

Dark Souls: The Board Game | $86 | Amazon

Dark Souls: The Board Game: Phantom Expansion | $42 | Amazon

Dark Souls: The Board Game: Explorers Expansion | $52 | Amazon

Advertisement

For every speed running Dark Souls master in the world, there are dozens like me who just can’t be arsed to contend with the game’s steep learning curve. Like, how am I supposed to know that Drogon is just chilling on a random ass bridge in the first five minutes of me gathering my bearings? And why are those red weirdos allowed to invade my game and make me consider retiring from my favorite lifelong hobby altogether? I get it. You’re awesome. Stop griefing me, losers! Oh, sorry, got off track: I think I might just try this Dark Souls board game instead, the expansions for which are now up to 25% off at Amazon.