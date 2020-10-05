Maybe I've Been Looking at Halloween Candy Too Long but This $10 Better Finger Vibe Is Calling My Name

Better Than Any Finger Vibrator FALL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Better Than Any Finger Vibrator | $10 | EllaParadis | Use Code FALL



I’m a fan of these kinds of silly novelty vibrators. I covered an adorable Devil Bullet last month. Given it’s Halloween this Better Than Any Finger Vibe seemed pretty appropriate with all the giant bags of candy returning to the shelves of stores. Use the code FALL and save $5 on this but up 60% on other items at Ella Paradis.

Advertisement

This candy massager is functional as a hard and smooth vibrator to buzz your erogenous zones. The clever wrapper case not only keeps your toy safe but doubles as a dupe for discreetness. It’s about five inches long and requires one AA battery. Time to trick or treat yourself.

Free shipping on all orders.