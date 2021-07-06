It's all consuming.

May the Force of This Pulled-Back Plunger Be Released, Propelling a Ball Forward Through This Star Wars Themed Pinball Machine That's $51 Off

It's pinball. It's Star Wars. It's pinball and Star Wars.

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Star Wars Pinball | $549 | Walmart
Image: Walmart
Star Wars Pinball | $549 | Walmart

Looking for something to spruce up the corner of the room? Consider this pinball machine. Featuring artwork of characters spanning the three separate trilogies, it will have something everyone loves. At the very least, it will at least give your guests an excuse to talk your ear off to let you know about how they feel about Rian Johnson. Or you can simply not invite anyone over and just play pinball!

