Maximize Your Gaming Comfort With These Huge Discounts on AKRacing Gaming Chairs

AKRacing Pro and Core Series Gaming Chair Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

AKRacing Pro and Core Series Gaming Chair Sale | $200-300 | Best Buy



If you ran out of upgrades to make to your computer, maybe it’s time you invest in a gaming chair. Right now you can pick up a bonafide AKRacing gaming chair for as low as $200 .



Advertisement

Like all racing style gaming chairs, this AKRacing’s Core Series models are ergonomically sculpted, includes all the adjustment options you’d expect including a 180 degree recline. Available in multiple colors, this gaming chair is $100 off its usual price and is an absolute steal.

But if you wan’t a more premium feel, AKRacing’s Pro gaming chairs are also on sale, but are $100 more expensive than the Core series. In addition to the shell upgrade, you’ll also get a wider seat and a denser foam padding.