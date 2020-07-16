Matcha Green Tea Isn't Just a Tasty Beverage It's Also a Solution for Problem Skin, Take $5 off This Face Wash Now

Matcha Mood Green Tea Face Wash Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Matcha Mood Green Tea Face Wash | $25 | Amazon



I Dew Care is one of my favorite companies is on sale at Amazon right now. I have three of their products on my nightstand as I write this. Everything I’ve tried from them has left me really happy including this Matcha G reen Tea Face Wash that’s currently 17% off .

This wash-off face treatment is wonderful if your skin is irritated or a little broken out. The aloe calms it down and evens out the redness. It also works well if you’ve got a bit of a sunburn. Both green tea and matcha have antioxidants that can infuse life back into your skin giving it the glow it deserves. All you do is leave it on for about ten minutes then gen t ly wash it off. I like to use it on Monday and Friday as a treat to bookend my week. K-beauty is where it’s at and this product falls in line with that. And you will get your money’ s worth because this tub will last you a while .

Free two-day shipping on this item for P rime members.