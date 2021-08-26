8" Damascus Steel Executive Chef Knife Set | $80 | Amazon | Use code 20KDMAISON



Look around your kitchen. Do you have any knives that you’d actually trust to do any real cutting with? No, probably not. I’m still using the raggedy old set I got when I first moved into my apartment and they can barely cut through thin pork chops. If you fancy yourself a chef, you need a knife to take care of business with. Consider the 8" Damascus Steel Executive Chef Knife Set, now $80 at Amazon when you use the exclusive Kinja Deals coupon code 20KDMAISON to take 20% off the regular price.

Advertisement

You get a Master Maison Japanese Stainless Steel Chef’s Knife, edge guard cover, sharpening stone, and gift box holder at this price. The knife is forged from a single piece of high-carbon AUS-10 Japanese Stainless Steel that’ll help you slice through anything you throw at it — yes, even a big, thick porterhouse steak. This is a cut above the rest (not sorry for that pun) — plus, you get an unlimited 1-year warranty. Put down those old knives and walk away. Then put this one in your cart and prepare for kitchen-related bliss.