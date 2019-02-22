Image: Amazon

Amazon is sending you a not-so-subtle sign that it’s time to dig in to your next DIY with today’s Gold Box. For one day only, add the powerful Silhouette Cameo 3 in slate grey to your craft room, and cut any material your next project requires with ease and precision. The $200 bundle includes a blade, cutting mats, sketch pens, and even some vinyl to get you going, so let those creative juices flow.