Master the Mystic Arts In Doctor Strange's LEGO Sanctum Santorum For $70

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown | $79 | Amazon | Clip the $9.98 coupon

In one of the 14,000,605 possible futures that Doctor Strange saw in Avengers: Infinity War, you probably bought this 1,004-piece LEGO set. It may as well be this one. This set depicts the three-story abode of the Master of the Mystic Arts as it appeared in last year’s Avengers film, right before it was attacked by aliens who wanted to steal a time rock from a wizard. With the clippable coupon, it’s $30 off which brings this set down to its lowest price ever.