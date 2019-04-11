Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you want the highest end TVs at...a somewhat below the highest end budget, Massdrop is the place to shop. As usual, they’ve got three of the biggest and best TVs on sale for way less than anybody else today.

Leading the way at 65" and 75" is Samsung’s Q9FN, its best consumer level TV from the 2018 model year. The smaller one is priced at an all-time low $1,899, and the 75" will set you back $3,000. So what makes them worth that much? A laundry list of features you’d want in a high-end TV, including quantum dot technology for better colors, full array backlighting for deeper blacks, Samsung’s best HDR technology, and even Ambient Mode, which turns your TV into a piece of artwork, or blends it into your wall when not in use.

If you want to step up to 85", Sony’s X850F is marked down to $2,299, a bargain for a screen of that size. It’s not as high-end a set as the Samsung—notably, it lacks full array backlighting, and only supports HDR10—it’ll still look great, and it’s still huge.