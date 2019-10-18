Drop's Legendary Sennheiser HD 6XX Headphones Are Cheaper Than We've Ever Seen

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when Drop (formerly MassDrop) drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $319 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but Drop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $195 (discount shown at checkout), for a limited time.

The only thing to note is that these are open back headphones, so you won’t really want to use them in an office or public space. That said, they’re terrific for home listening, and according to our Tercius, are even great for gaming.