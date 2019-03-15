Graphic: Tercius Bufete

We’ve seen a lot of deals big TVs, but today’s might be the biggest: MassDrop’s selling an 85" monster from Sony for $2,500.

The headlining feature is, of course, the enormous 4K Ultra HDR10-capable 120Hz panel. It’s offering a 3840 x 2160 resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and all the Sony magic to display better texture, contrast and color. Oh, and it has Google smarts built-in.

Of course, $2,500 is a lot of money. Even the fact that this price is $300 less than the next best price doesn’t make that any easier. But if you want a truly premium home theater experience, you’d be hard pressed to find another one of this caliber.