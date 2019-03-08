Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s down to an all-time low of $500, or $50 less than the previous drop. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, and 100Hz refresh speed.
It’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space. The drop ends next Saturday, but I wouldn’t wait that long.
I mean, you must have your tax refund by right now, right?