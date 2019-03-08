Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s down to an all-time low of $500, or $50 less than the previous drop. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, and 100Hz refresh speed.



It’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space. The drop ends next Saturday, but I wouldn’t wait that long.

I mean, you must have your tax refund by right now, right?