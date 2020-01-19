It's all consuming.
Massdrop and Meze's 99 Noir Headphones Are Now Just $160

Tercius
Massdrop x Meze 99 Noir Closed-Back Headphones | $160 | Drop
Photo: MassDrop
Massdrop x Meze 99 Noir Closed-Back Headphones | $160 | Drop

Made in partnership with MassDrop, the $160 Meze 99 Noir headphones are the perfect pair of headphones for the burgeoning audiophile.

With impactful bass and solid mids, these pair of cans offer great sound quality for even the most discerning listeners.

At $200, the Meze 99 Noirs was one of the most beautifully designed, best-sounding wired headphones at this price range.

But now that they’re discounted by $40, it may be one of the best deals in headphones ever.

