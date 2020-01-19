Massdrop and Meze's 99 Noir Headphones Are Now Just $160

Massdrop x Meze 99 Noir Photo : MassDrop

Massdrop x Meze 99 Noir Closed-Back Headphones | $160 | Drop

Made in partnership with MassDrop, the $160 Meze 99 Noir headphones are the perfect pair of headphones for the burgeoning audiophile.

With impactful bass and solid mids, these pair of cans offer great sound quality for even the most discerning listeners.

Advertisement

At $200, the Meze 99 Noirs was one of the most beautifully designed, best- sounding wired headphones at this price range.

But now that they’re discounted by $40, it may be one of the best deals in headphones ever.