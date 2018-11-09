Graphic: Shep McAllister

Massdrop and Klymit teamed up to design an inflatable sleeping pad, and as is typical for these collaborations, it’s a really great deal. It’s basically a spitting image for the $60-$85 Static V Ultralite, except it’s black, has a MassDrop logo, and costs $50. This is a must-own for anyone that ever sleeps on the ground in a sleeping bag.